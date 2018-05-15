(CNN) President Donald Trump became the first Republican presidential nominee to carry Pennsylvania since 1988. Doing so helped him secure victory nationally.

On Tuesday, the first major statewide elections since 2016 take place in the Keystone State, and the Pennsylvania electorate looks to be in a far different mood.

The state seems to be fertile ground for a potential Democratic renaissance in 2018.

It starts in the race for Senate, where two-term incumbent Democratic Sen. Bob Casey is defending his seat. Pennsylvania is one of 10 states with Democratic senators that have Senate elections in 2018. The fight for control of the Senate is being played in Republican turf, meaning Democrats face an uphill climb to win a majority.

Republican voters are almost certainly going to choose Rep. Lou Barletta on Tuesday to take on Casey in the general election. Barletta was in some ways Trump before Trump. He was known for his strong anti-illegal-immigration views as the mayor of Hazleton, a city that like the state flipped from Barack Obama in 2012 to Trump in 2016.