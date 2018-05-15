Pennsylvania's all-male House delegation will likely be no more next year

(CNN) It's almost certain that Pennsylvania's congressional delegation next year will no longer be made up of only men.

Madeleine Dean, a member of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, will win her three-way Democratic primary for the party's nomination in the fourth congressional district, CNN projects.

Because that seat is widely viewed as a safe Democratic seat in all major House rankings, it is likely that Dean will defeat Dan David, her Republican opponent, in November -- barring a major shift in the news.

This would be groundbreaking for the commonwealth. All 20 members of Pennsylvania's congressional delegation -- including its 18 House members and 2 senators -- are male.

And that's not for women failing to run. In 2016, seven women ran, with four Democrats and one Republican making it past the primaries. Zero won in the general.

Read More