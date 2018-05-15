North Korea warns US as it suspends South Korea talks over military drills

Washington (CNN) North Korea says the US should carefully consider the fate of the North Korea-US summit, in view of what it calls "provocative military disturbances with South Korea," North Korea's state news agency reported early Wednesday local time.

The warning comes as KCNA reported North Korea has suspended talks with South Korea because of a joint military drill conducted by South Korea and the US.

State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert defended joint US-South Korean military exercises Tuesday and said the US had not heard of any disruptions to either the planned exercises or the upcoming summit.

While media reports were just emerging as she took the briefing room podium, Nauert said, "We have not heard anything from that government or the government of South Korea to indicate that we would not continue conducting these exercises or that we would not continue planning for our meeting between President Trump and Kim Jong Un next month."

"Let's not get ahead of ourselves," she cautioned to reporters. "This news just came out. We need to verify it to get additional information on that but we're going forward in planning our meetings next month."

