Mike Pence's Mount Rushmore: Trump, Trump, Trump, Trump

Washington (CNN) Mike Pence's official role is vice president of the United States. But, unofficially, he's the president of a very important group within the White House: Donald Trump's fan club.

Trump likes to surround himself with people who adore him -- and don't mind speaking, sometimes at length, of their admiration and respect for the boss man. But, no one does it quite like Pence. He is the Picasso of the platitude, the Kandinsky of kissing up. And the praise is always delivered with the same knowing smile and this-really-comes-from-the-heart tone.

It's why -- or a big part of why -- Pence has never really run afoul of Trump in a major and public way. He knows that Trump wants to be praised at all times. And he is happy to oblige.

The latest example of Pence laying it on thick came Monday night at the Israeli Embassy in Washington where the vice president dropped this pearl of praise on the President:

"From King David's time to our own, President Trump has now etched his name into the ineffaceable story of Jerusalem. And as the President said just this morning, today is nothing less than a great day for Israel."