Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump said Melania Trump was "doing really well" Tuesday following kidney surgery, adding that the first lady was expected to leave the hospital in the next few days.

"Our great First Lady is doing really well. Will be leaving hospital in 2 or 3 days. Thank you for so much love and support!" he tweeted.

The first lady underwent an embolization procedure to treat a benign kidney condition on Monday morning at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, her office said.

"The procedure was successful, and there were no complications," the first lady's communications director, Stephanie Grisham, said in a statement, adding that Trump would likely remain at Walter Reed "for the duration of the week."

Though the President remained at the White House during the surgery, he traveled to the hospital in Marine One in the evening, where he visited with his wife for over an hour.

