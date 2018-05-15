Melania Trump's office asks for privacy after procedure

Washington (CNN) The first lady's office has declined to offer further details about Melania Trump's kidney surgery and resulting extended hospital stay and asked for privacy.

"I am not going to expand beyond the statement I put out. The First Lady is in good spirits and she is resting. There are HIPAA laws to consider, but she also deserves personal privacy," the first lady's communications director, Stephanie Grisham, told CNN Tuesday when asked why the routine procedure would require a multi-day hospital stay.

The notoriously private first lady underwent the procedure Monday with no leaks beforehand from her small, close-knit East Wing staff.

President Donald Trump provided a brief update on his wife's health Tuesday, tweeting , "Our great First Lady is doing really well. Will be leaving hospital in 2 or 3 days. Thank you for so much love and support!"

On Monday, Grisham announced the procedure upon its completion in a statement, writing, "This morning, First Lady Melania Trump underwent an embolization procedure to treat a benign kidney condition. The procedure was successful and there were no complications.

