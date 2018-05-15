(CNN) Democratic Sens. Heidi Heitkamp and Mark Warner said Tuesday they will vote for Gina Haspel to be the next CIA director, all but ensuring President Donald Trump's pick to lead the agency will have enough votes to win Senate confirmation.

Warner, the top Democrat on the Senate intelligence committee, said he was supporting her nomination in what he described as a "difficult decision."

"Over the last year I've had the opportunity to work with Ms. Haspel in her role as Deputy Director, and I have always found her to be professional and forthright with the Intelligence Committee," Warner said. "Most importantly, I believe she is someone who can and will stand up to the President if ordered to do something illegal or immoral -- like a return to torture."

Moments after Warner announced his position, Heitkamp also released a statement backing Haspel.

"After meeting her and talking with former leaders in our intelligence community, I have concluded that Gina Haspel meets these standards. I am therefore planning to vote to confirm her as Director of CIA," Heitkamp said in her statement. "But this was not an easy decision. Ms. Haspel's involvement in torture is deeply troubling, as my friend and colleague, John McCain, so eloquently reminded us. However, Ms. Haspel explained to me that the agency should not have employed such tactics in the past and has assured me that it will not do so in the future."

