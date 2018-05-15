Pair of top Democratic groups target key California districts in new ad push

Washington (CNN) A pair of leading Democratic super PACs are engaging in a slate of California House races that are worrying the national party with a six-figure digital ad campaign in the coming weeks.

House Majority PAC and Priorities USA Action will spend $270,000 on the ads, which target four Republican candidates across a trio of southern California House races that Democrats view as prime pick-up opportunities in November.

The targets: Bob Huff and Shawn Nelson in CA-39, Scott Baugh in CA-48, and Rocky Chavez in CA-49.

The spending coincides with a nearly $450,000 ad buy from the DCCC last week, targeting the pair of Republicans in CA-39 to elevate the chances of their chosen candidate -- Gil Cisneros, a former Navy officer who was selected for the DCCC's Red to Blue list.

National Democrats are parachuting into the races because of concern over the outcome of California's so-called jungle primaries, set for June 5. Candidates of all parties compete in an open primary, and the top two vote-getters advance to the general election.

