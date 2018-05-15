Cast of 'Hamilton' performs for George H.W. Bush

Washington (CNN) The cast and crew of "Hamilton" didn't throw away their shot to perform for one of the former presidents of the United States in his home state.

The touring production in Houston made a stop at former President George H.W. Bush's office for a performance on Tuesday in an effort to lift the spirits of the former commander in chief.

"A complete joy to welcome the 'HamFam' — the cast and crew of @HamiltonMusical — to our Houston office for a special performance I will never forget. History never sounded so powerful," Bush wrote in a tweet, accompanied by two photos of the day's events.

The 93-year-old former president was recently in the hospital battling an infection that led to sepsis, which happened the day after the funeral last month for his wife of 73 years, former first lady Barbara Bush.

Bush revealed several years ago he suffers from a form of Parkinson's disease, which has left him unable to walk, so he gets around either in a wheelchair or a scooter.