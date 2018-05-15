Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump stopped by the Capitol on Tuesday to join Republican senators for their weekly policy lunch and, according to members who attended, he did not address the hot button issues -- such as comments his aide made about ailing John McCain or his call for helping a US-sanctioned Chinese technology company.

Instead, Trump covered a wide range of policy topics including North Korea, Iran, China and the plan for a US border wall -- as well as making a couple of jokes along the way.

Sen. Richard Shelby of Alabama praised Trump's meeting with the senators, saying it was "very positive."

"He did a good job in there. He talked mostly, he talked a lot about his accomplishments. A lot of humor, a lot of his hopes, you know like North Korea, Iran," he said. "I thought he did a good job."

The President's much-anticipated lunch with Republican senators came as controversy swirls around the fact that an aide -- Kelly Sadler -- has still not apologized for disparaging comments she reportedly made about ailing Arizona Republican Sen. John McCain. Multiple GOP senators said the remark a White House aide made about McCain's opposition to CIA nominee Gina Haspel was largely immaterial because "he's dying anyway" was inappropriate.

Read More