Do Democrats have to be more than 'not-Trump'?

Washington (CNN) On Tuesday, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar spoke to the Center for American Progress Ideas Conference, an early cattle call for Democrats looking at running in 2020. But the message she delivered was anything but the anti-Trump red meat the crowd likely expected.

"We're not going to see [continued success] if we spend our whole time bemoaning the fact that he's there," Klobuchar said of Trump. "He's there. And we have to present an alternative."

She added: "I promise you, if that is all we do to follow him down every rabbit hole, that is not how we change the country, that is not how we change the well-being."

That is interesting -- and represents a different line of thinking from many within the party who believe their base's epic distaste for Trump is coupled with a broader unease among the general public with the President's policies.

There's precedent for that sole focus sort of strategy. In 2010 and 2014, Republicans succeeded wildly -- in electoral terms -- by running as simply not Barack Obama.

