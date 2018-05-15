New York Times: FBI and Justice Dept. investigating Cambridge Analytica

Washington (CNN) Cambridge Analytica, the highly scrutinized data firm that had ties to the Trump campaign, is under investigation by the Department of Justice and the FBI, according to The New York Times, which cited an American official and other individuals familiar with the matter.

The probe into the firm has led to prosecutors querying its former employees and banks that handled its business dealings, The New York Times reported Tuesday. However, according to The Times' report, the investigation seems to be in its beginning stages.

Facebook announced in March it was suspending the data firm over concerns that the group had violated the social media platform's policies and had misused the personal data of millions of its users.

n early May, Cambridge Analytica said it was shutting down its operations, noting bankruptcy proceedings that were set to begin.

Despite the controversy, Cambridge Analytica maintained it never misused the Facebook data.

