Washington (CNN) Former Texas Republican Rep. Blake Farenthold is returning to Washington to lobby lawmakers after resigning from Congress during an investigation into an $84,0000 sexual harassment settlement between the congressman and a former staffer.

Farenthold also said he won't repay the government for the settlement out of his own pocket, despite a past promise to do so.

"I will say this on the record: I have been advised by my attorneys not to repay that," Farenthold told ABC News on Tuesday. "That's why it hasn't been repaid."

Reached for comment regarding his decision not to return the funds, a man at his consulting firm, Farenthold LLC, told CNN over the phone, "That's been his statement for months even before he resigned from Congress. I can tell you that."

"I can tell you he's trying to get on with his life and probably not going to call a reporter back," the person added.

