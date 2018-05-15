Toobin: What you need to know about Tom Wolfe

(CNN) With Tom Wolfe, the most important thing was what you didn't see. What you saw, of course, was the white suit. Perhaps no American writer in history was more identified with an article of clothing. The outfit -- flashy, unique, an unapologetic plea for attention -- seemed symbolic, too. Wolfe's writing, with its English teacher's nightmare of ALL CAPS and excessive use of exclamation points!!! -- stood out from the crowd as much as he did.

The phrase -- "the right stuff" -- has become such a cliché that it's easy to forget that Wolfe brought it to us, just a few decades ago.

Wolfe didn't have to venture far to research this book, because even though he never lost the soft Virginia accent of his native commonwealth, he spent most of his life in the belly of the cosseted beast.

Two of Wolfe's lesser-known works revealed the range of his sophistication. In " The Painted Word " and "From Bauhaus to Our House," he offered pointed critiques of, respectively, modern painting and modern architecture. In these amusing works -- Wolfe could not not be funny -- he cast his reportorial eye on the contemporary art scene and found a truth that others preferred to avoid: A lot of this stuff was pretty ugly.

Wolfe turned crankier in his later years and works, and his high standards sometimes bled into snobbism. He never had much interest in, or insights about, people who were of different races and backgrounds than his own. But his gifts and great works will endure, for the worlds he revealed and skewered, and for the many joys his inimitable style gave to generations of grateful readers.