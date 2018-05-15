Breaking News

How Lois Lane became her own superhero

By Jill Filipovic

Updated 12:41 PM ET, Tue May 15, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

'Superman' actress Margot Kidder dies at 69
'Superman' actress Margot Kidder dies at 69

    JUST WATCHED

    'Superman' actress Margot Kidder dies at 69

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

'Superman' actress Margot Kidder dies at 69 01:27

Jill Filipovic is a journalist based in New York and Nairobi, Kenya, and the author of the book "The H-Spot: The Feminist Pursuit of Happiness." Follow her on Twitter. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN)Margot Kidder, who died Sunday at age 69, was more than just the actor who played Lois Lane in a series of "Superman" films in the 1970s and '80s. She was a passionate advocate for the environment and for peace, a woman whose own struggle with mental illness chipped away at deep stigma, and a star whose most famous role tells us much about feminist progress.

Jill Filipovic
Jill Filipovic
Kidder's Lois Lane was a character who bridged the notoriously male-focused world of comics with a new feminist America. Kidder didn't write her part and wasn't responsible for the character's feminist shortcomings, but her role nonetheless illustrated the tension at play in late 20th-century America. Lois Lane was both a competent, ambitious journalist and a slightly flighty damsel in distress. She sniffed out stories and lobbed flinty challenges to Clark Kent; she also was in seeming constant need of Superman's saving.
It can be tempting, when an actor dies, to reframe her most famous roles as fitting into some modern ideal. Lois Lane was not a flawless feminist icon. But neither was Kidder's Lane a simple comic book babe. Instead, she reflected back the peculiarities and contrasts of the time.
    Remembering &#39;Superman&#39; actress Margot Kidder
    Remembering 'Superman' actress Margot Kidder

      JUST WATCHED

      Remembering 'Superman' actress Margot Kidder

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Remembering 'Superman' actress Margot Kidder 01:44
    Kidder, too, was a woman who shifted with the decades, truly seeming to come into her own -- as many women do -- in middle age. There was her well-publicized psychiatric breakdown in the 1990s, which left so many Americans wondering how Lois Lane could go from international stardom to roaming, confused, through Los Angeles backyards.
    Instead of hiding in shame, Kidder answered the question: untreated bipolar disorder, and a mind and a body not well attended to. She reportedly disliked the term "mental illness" but nonetheless talked openly about her own struggles and what worked for her to overcome them. And here, too, there were contradictions.
    Read More
    Her openness was crucial in breaking down the stigma around mental health. But she also bristled at pharmacological interventions, dealing with her own challenges through natural treatments. That was certainly her right, but her comments sometimes implied that life-saving drugs -- antidepressants, antipsychotics -- were perhaps unnecessary.
    People we lost in 2018
    Photos: People we lost in 2018
    People We lost in 2018 slate
    Photos: People we lost in 2018
    Hide Caption
    1 of 25
    Tom Wolfe, the innovative journalist and author who wrote such best-selling masterpieces as &quot;Bonfire of the Vanities,&quot; &quot;The Right Stuff&quot; and &quot;The Electric Kool-Aid Acid Test&quot; has passed away, according to his agent Lynn Nesbit. He was 87.
    Photos: People we lost in 2018
    Tom Wolfe, the innovative journalist and author who wrote such best-selling masterpieces as "Bonfire of the Vanities," "The Right Stuff" and "The Electric Kool-Aid Acid Test" has passed away, according to his agent Lynn Nesbit. He was 87.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 25
    &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2018/05/14/entertainment/margot-kidder-superman-actress-dead/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Margot Kidder&lt;/a&gt;, who played Lois Lane in the original 1978 &quot;Superman&quot; movie, died on Sunday, May 13, her manager confirmed to CNN. Kidder was 69 years old.
    Photos: People we lost in 2018
    Margot Kidder, who played Lois Lane in the original 1978 "Superman" movie, died on Sunday, May 13, her manager confirmed to CNN. Kidder was 69 years old.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 25
    &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2018/04/28/us/burning-man-founder-dies/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Larry Harvey&lt;/a&gt;, the founder of the Burning Man festival, died April 28, according to Burning Man Project CEO Marian Goodell. He was 70. Burning Man is a multiday event dedicated to art and community, where attendees are asked to follow a set of rules that include the practice of &quot;gifting.&quot;
    Photos: People we lost in 2018
    Larry Harvey, the founder of the Burning Man festival, died April 28, according to Burning Man Project CEO Marian Goodell. He was 70. Burning Man is a multiday event dedicated to art and community, where attendees are asked to follow a set of rules that include the practice of "gifting."
    Hide Caption
    4 of 25
    &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2018/04/21/entertainment/verne-troyer-obit/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Verne Troyer&lt;/a&gt;, an actor who played Mini-Me in two of the Austin Powers comedy films, died at the age of 49, according to statements posted to his social media accounts on April 21. &quot;Verne was an extremely caring individual. He wanted to make everyone smile, be happy, and laugh,&quot; a statement posted to his social media said. No cause of death was immediately released.
    Photos: People we lost in 2018
    Verne Troyer, an actor who played Mini-Me in two of the Austin Powers comedy films, died at the age of 49, according to statements posted to his social media accounts on April 21. "Verne was an extremely caring individual. He wanted to make everyone smile, be happy, and laugh," a statement posted to his social media said. No cause of death was immediately released.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 25
    &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2018/04/20/entertainment/avicii-dj-dead/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;DJ Avicii&lt;/a&gt;, one of the world&#39;s most successful DJs, was found dead while vacationing in Oman on April 20. The Swede, whose real name was Tim Bergling, was 28 years old. &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2018/04/22/entertainment/avicii-death-foul-play-ruled-out/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Authorities later ruled out &quot;criminal suspicion,&quot;&lt;/a&gt; but a cause of death had still not been released.
    Photos: People we lost in 2018
    DJ Avicii, one of the world's most successful DJs, was found dead while vacationing in Oman on April 20. The Swede, whose real name was Tim Bergling, was 28 years old. Authorities later ruled out "criminal suspicion," but a cause of death had still not been released.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 25
    &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2018/04/17/politics/barbara-bush-dies/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Barbara Bush&lt;/a&gt;, the matriarch of a Republican political dynasty and a first lady who elevated the cause of literacy, died April 17, according to a statement from her husband&#39;s office. She was 92.
    Photos: People we lost in 2018
    Barbara Bush, the matriarch of a Republican political dynasty and a first lady who elevated the cause of literacy, died April 17, according to a statement from her husband's office. She was 92.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 25
    &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2018/04/16/us/harry-anderson-death/index.html&quot;&gt;Harry Anderson&lt;/a&gt;, best known for playing Judge Harry Stone on TV&#39;s &quot;Night Court,&quot; was found dead inside his home in Asheville, North Carolina, on April 16, according to police. He was 65.
    Photos: People we lost in 2018
    Harry Anderson, best known for playing Judge Harry Stone on TV's "Night Court," was found dead inside his home in Asheville, North Carolina, on April 16, according to police. He was 65.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 25
    &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2018/04/16/entertainment/r-lee-ermey-obit/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;R. Lee Ermey&lt;/a&gt;, an actor known for his Golden Globe-nominated role as an intimidating drill sergeant in &quot;Full Metal Jacket,&quot; died April 15, according to a statement from his manager. Ermey was 74.
    Photos: People we lost in 2018
    R. Lee Ermey, an actor known for his Golden Globe-nominated role as an intimidating drill sergeant in "Full Metal Jacket," died April 15, according to a statement from his manager. Ermey was 74.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 25
    &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2018/04/01/tv-shows/steven-bochco-obit/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Steven Bochco&lt;/a&gt;, a producer whose boundary-pushing series like &quot;Hill Street Blues&quot; and &quot;NYPD Blue&quot; helped define the modern TV drama, died April 1 after a battle with leukemia. He was 74.
    Photos: People we lost in 2018
    Steven Bochco, a producer whose boundary-pushing series like "Hill Street Blues" and "NYPD Blue" helped define the modern TV drama, died April 1 after a battle with leukemia. He was 74.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 25
    &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2018/03/26/us/linda-brown-dies/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Linda Brown&lt;/a&gt;, who as a little girl was at the center of the US Supreme Court case that ended segregation in schools, died on March 25, a funeral home spokesman said. She was 75.
    Photos: People we lost in 2018
    Linda Brown, who as a little girl was at the center of the US Supreme Court case that ended segregation in schools, died on March 25, a funeral home spokesman said. She was 75.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 25
    &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2018/03/14/health/stephen-hawking-dead/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Stephen Hawking&lt;/a&gt;, the brilliant British physicist who overcame a debilitating disease to publish wildly popular books probing the mysteries of the universe, died on March 14. He was 76.
    Photos: People we lost in 2018
    Stephen Hawking, the brilliant British physicist who overcame a debilitating disease to publish wildly popular books probing the mysteries of the universe, died on March 14. He was 76.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 25
    Fashion designer &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/style/article/givenchy-dies-intl/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Hubert de Givenchy&lt;/a&gt;, a pioneer in high-end ready-to-wear who was famous for styling Audrey Hepburn&#39;s little black dress in &quot;Breakfast at Tiffany&#39;s,&quot; died at the age of 91, the House of Givenchy confirmed on March 12.
    Photos: People we lost in 2018
    Fashion designer Hubert de Givenchy, a pioneer in high-end ready-to-wear who was famous for styling Audrey Hepburn's little black dress in "Breakfast at Tiffany's," died at the age of 91, the House of Givenchy confirmed on March 12.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 25
    Evangelist Billy Graham -- a confidant to presidents, a guiding light to generations of American evangelicals and a globe-trotting preacher who converted millions to Christianity -- &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2018/02/21/us/billy-graham-obit/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;died February 21 at the age of 99&lt;/a&gt;, his spokesman confirmed to CNN.
    Photos: People we lost in 2018
    Evangelist Billy Graham -- a confidant to presidents, a guiding light to generations of American evangelicals and a globe-trotting preacher who converted millions to Christianity -- died February 21 at the age of 99, his spokesman confirmed to CNN.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 25
    British actress &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2018/02/25/entertainment/actress-emma-chambers-dies/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Emma Chambers&lt;/a&gt;, who starred alongside Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts in the 1999 movie &quot;Notting Hill,&quot; died on February 21, according to her agent. She was 53 years old.
    Photos: People we lost in 2018
    British actress Emma Chambers, who starred alongside Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts in the 1999 movie "Notting Hill," died on February 21, according to her agent. She was 53 years old.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 25
    Veteran Bollywood actress &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2018/02/24/asia/sridevi-dies-bollywood-actress-intl/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Sridevi&lt;/a&gt; was found dead in a hotel bathtub on February 24. Police in the United Arab Emirates ruled out any suggestion of foul play, and &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2018/02/27/asia/sridevi-body-released-intl/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a forensics report&lt;/a&gt; said the 54-year-old died from &quot;accidental drowning following loss of consciousness.&quot;
    Photos: People we lost in 2018
    Veteran Bollywood actress Sridevi was found dead in a hotel bathtub on February 24. Police in the United Arab Emirates ruled out any suggestion of foul play, and a forensics report said the 54-year-old died from "accidental drowning following loss of consciousness."
    Hide Caption
    16 of 25
    Actor &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2018/02/05/entertainment/john-mahoney-obit/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;John Mahoney&lt;/a&gt;, known for his role as Martin Crane in the sitcom &quot;Frasier,&quot; died February 4 after a brief hospitalization, according to his longtime manager, Paul Martino. The cause of death was not immediately announced. Mahoney was 77.
    Photos: People we lost in 2018
    Actor John Mahoney, known for his role as Martin Crane in the sitcom "Frasier," died February 4 after a brief hospitalization, according to his longtime manager, Paul Martino. The cause of death was not immediately announced. Mahoney was 77.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 25
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2018/02/03/entertainment/dennis-edwards-obit/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Dennis Edwards&lt;/a&gt;, the former lead singer for The Temptations whose gritty voice carried some of the biggest hits of the Motown era, died on February 1, according to his booking agent Rosiland Triche. He was 74.
    Photos: People we lost in 2018
    Dennis Edwards, the former lead singer for The Temptations whose gritty voice carried some of the biggest hits of the Motown era, died on February 1, according to his booking agent Rosiland Triche. He was 74.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 25
    Fantasy novelist &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2018/01/23/us/ursula-le-guin-obit/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Ursula K. Le Guin &lt;/a&gt;died January 22, according to her son Theo Downes-Le Guin. She was 88. The acclaimed author penned everything from short stories to children&#39;s books, but she was best known for her work in the science fiction and fantasy realm. She is perhaps best known for her Earthsea series, beginning with &quot;A Wizard of Earthsea&quot; in 1968.
    Photos: People we lost in 2018
    Fantasy novelist Ursula K. Le Guin died January 22, according to her son Theo Downes-Le Guin. She was 88. The acclaimed author penned everything from short stories to children's books, but she was best known for her work in the science fiction and fantasy realm. She is perhaps best known for her Earthsea series, beginning with "A Wizard of Earthsea" in 1968.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 25
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2018/02/01/entertainment/connie-sawyer-dead/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Connie Sawyer&lt;/a&gt;, who was the oldest working actress in Hollywood, died on January 21 at the age of 105, her daughter, Lisa Dudley, told CNN. The character actress appeared in multiple film and television projects over the years, including roles in &quot;Archie Bunker&#39;s Place,&quot; &quot;Will &amp;amp; Grace&quot; and &quot;When Harry Met Sally.&quot; More recently, she appeared as the mother of James Woods&#39; character in the Showtime series &quot;Ray Donovan.&quot;
    Photos: People we lost in 2018
    Connie Sawyer, who was the oldest working actress in Hollywood, died on January 21 at the age of 105, her daughter, Lisa Dudley, told CNN. The character actress appeared in multiple film and television projects over the years, including roles in "Archie Bunker's Place," "Will & Grace" and "When Harry Met Sally." More recently, she appeared as the mother of James Woods' character in the Showtime series "Ray Donovan."
    Hide Caption
    20 of 25
    Rapper &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2018/01/20/entertainment/rapper-fredo-santana-dies/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Fredo Santana&lt;/a&gt; died at his home on January 19, according to Lt. David Smith, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Coroner&#39;s office. Santana was 27. Smith said the autopsy was pending. In October, Santana posted on his verified Instagram account that he was being treated for liver and kidney failure.
    Photos: People we lost in 2018
    Rapper Fredo Santana died at his home on January 19, according to Lt. David Smith, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Coroner's office. Santana was 27. Smith said the autopsy was pending. In October, Santana posted on his verified Instagram account that he was being treated for liver and kidney failure.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 25
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2018/01/15/entertainment/dolores-o-riordan-cranberries-singer-dies-intl/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Dolores O&#39;Riordan&lt;/a&gt;, lead singer of the Irish band The Cranberries, died in London on January 15, according to a statement from her publicist. She was 46. No details were immediately given on the cause of her death. The Cranberries rose to global fame in the mid-1990s with a string of hits, including &quot;Linger,&quot; &quot;Zombie&quot; and &quot;Dreams.&quot; The group has sold more than 40 million albums worldwide.
    Photos: People we lost in 2018
    Dolores O'Riordan, lead singer of the Irish band The Cranberries, died in London on January 15, according to a statement from her publicist. She was 46. No details were immediately given on the cause of her death. The Cranberries rose to global fame in the mid-1990s with a string of hits, including "Linger," "Zombie" and "Dreams." The group has sold more than 40 million albums worldwide.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 25
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2018/01/13/us/keith-jackson-obit/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Keith Jackson&lt;/a&gt;, the sportscaster whose rich voice and distinctive phrasing endeared him to generations of college football fans, died January 12, ESPN said in a news release. He was 89.
    Photos: People we lost in 2018
    Keith Jackson, the sportscaster whose rich voice and distinctive phrasing endeared him to generations of college football fans, died January 12, ESPN said in a news release. He was 89.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 25
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2018/01/06/entertainment/jerry-van-dyke/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Jerry Van Dyke&lt;/a&gt;, the younger brother of fellow comedian and actor Dick Van Dyke, died January 5 at his Arkansas ranch, his wife Shirley Ann Jones told CNN. He was 86. Jerry Van Dyke was known for several roles, most notably for playing the assistant football coach on the late &#39;80s and &#39;90s hit show &quot;Coach,&quot; for which he earned four Emmy nominations. He also made appearances on his brother&#39;s classic sitcom &quot;The Dick Van Dyke Show.&quot;
    Photos: People we lost in 2018
    Jerry Van Dyke, the younger brother of fellow comedian and actor Dick Van Dyke, died January 5 at his Arkansas ranch, his wife Shirley Ann Jones told CNN. He was 86. Jerry Van Dyke was known for several roles, most notably for playing the assistant football coach on the late '80s and '90s hit show "Coach," for which he earned four Emmy nominations. He also made appearances on his brother's classic sitcom "The Dick Van Dyke Show."
    Hide Caption
    24 of 25
    Former astronaut &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2018/01/06/us/john-young-obit/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;John Young&lt;/a&gt;, a NASA trailblazer whose six journeys into space included a walk on the moon and the first space shuttle flight, died January 5 after complications from pneumonia, NASA said. He was 87.
    Photos: People we lost in 2018
    Former astronaut John Young, a NASA trailblazer whose six journeys into space included a walk on the moon and the first space shuttle flight, died January 5 after complications from pneumonia, NASA said. He was 87.
    Hide Caption
    25 of 25
    People We lost in 2018 slate02 tom wolfe LEAD IMAGE02 margot kidder RESTRICTEDlarry harvey file04 Baby New Yeardj avicii PWL RESTRICTEDBarbara Bush 2011 RESTRICTEDharry anderson night court RESTRICTED01 R. Lee Ermey FILESteven Bochco RESTRICTED001 Linda Brown 1953 RESTRICTEDhawking pwl 01 hubert de givenchy01 Billy Graham LEAD IMAGE02 Emma Chambers RESTRICTED01 sridevi bollywoodjohn mahoney FILEDennis Edwards The Temptations RESTRICTEDPWL ursula le guin RESTRICTEDConnie Sawyer file fredo santana PWL RESTRICTEDPWL Dolores O&#39;Riorda RESTRICTEDKeith Jackson RESTRICTEDjerry van dyke FILE RESTRICTEDjohn young apollo 10 FILE
    She put forward a seemingly simple solution to a complicated set of illnesses. And yet she had a few important parts right: that stigma is bad for mental health; that any health challenge, including a psychological one, demands a response that looks at whole-body health and doesn't separate the brain from the rest of the human.
    Decades after she played Lois Lane, Kidder, who was born in Canada but became a naturalized US citizen, became her own superhero, protesting fracking and war, and even getting arrested. She continued to act, but her activism took up much of her leisure time.
    No longer Superman's sidekick, she knew what she wanted to do with her own power: make the world a more peaceful, kind, livable place -- her own contribution to truth, justice and the adopted American way.