This is why Gazans won't back down

Brian K. Barber, Ph.D. is a professor emeritus at the University of Tennessee, a senior fellow at the Institute for Palestine Studies, and a fellow with the International Security Program at New America. Follow him on Twitter @briankbarber.

(CNN) The main takeaway from the "Great March of Return Protest" -- a 45-day event that began just after I left Gaza six weeks ago and Tuesday reached its most important moment -- is that residents of Gaza will continue to protest regardless of the number of casualties they endure.

Why? Intuitively, one would think Gazans would have caved long ago. An answer lies in two core features of Gazan individual and collective psychology, which my colleagues and I have studied empirically and as I have come to observe them personally in now over two decades of regular stays in Gaza: being marginalized and dehumanized.

Any individuals, organizations and governments who are seriously interested in making life better for Gazans or in resolving the hostilities between Hamas, the Palestinian Authority, and Israel, with its ripple effects throughout the region, must understand why Gazans keep fighting back.

They must first understand, however, that in many ways, there is nothing actually new about this spate of protests. It's true that the US Embassy's opening in Jerusalem has inflamed tensions, but this protest was not geared around that. Moreover, Palestinians have been protesting regularly for over 70 years now.

Further, the Israeli military often responds to any contest from Palestinians with overwhelming and disproportionate force, by a stated policy called the "Dahiya doctrine." According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, 55 Palestinians in Gaza were killed and over 2,000 were injured on Monday. That brought the total casualties over the six weeks of protest to 97 Gazans killed and over 12,000 injured. The first report of any Israeli casualty over the weeks was the minor wounding of one soldier on Monday.