Science can explain why some people hear Laurel and others hear Yanny

As if we needed another thing to divide America.

Some people who listen to this audio file hear one thing; others hear something completely different. It's like it was put on the internet just to sow discord.

Introducing: the Yanny-Laurel debate that's fractured the internet.

What do you hear?! Yanny or Laurel pic.twitter.com/jvHhCbMc8I — Cloe Feldman (@CloeCouture) May 15, 2018

So what do you hear?

You couldn't get on social media Tuesday without seeing Team Yanny and Team Laurel going at it. First posted on Reddit, the polarizing audio clip spread to Twitter. Soon everyone from regular Joes to celebs like Ellen DeGeneres and JJ Watt were talking about it (Ellen thought it was Laurel, but Watt was Team Yanny).

