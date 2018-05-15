Dear kids, sorry for 'just checking' my phone

Story highlights When I put the phone down or closed the computer, I engaged with my kids more by default

(CNN) Children, can you stop what you're doing and listen to me for a moment? ... Thank you.

I wanted you to know that I've been giving you two a lot of thought lately and to tell you how much I love you. I know I say that all the time, but it's important that you really -- one sec -- sorry, I just need to check that message on my phone first ... Gimme one more sec ... OK, right, sorry. What was I saying?

Oh, right. I was saying how much I value you above all things. You give my life purpose and meaning and -- sorry, hold on, I just need to reply to one quick thing for work ... and now I'm back.

It's about that phone, actually. Because, as you know, for a little experiment, I gave up being on it and my laptop in front of you for a month. For the most part, I was pretty good, right? I closed the computer or put down the phone when you came into a room. And when I absolutely had to be on, I told you what I was doing and why I needed to do it then.

