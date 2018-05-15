Story highlights The island's chief minister say the bill is a human rights issue

Opinions are divided in the political and religious realms

(CNN) A small island 30 miles off the coast of France could soon become the first place in the British Isles to legalize medically assisted suicide.

Lawmakers on Guernsey, the second largest of the Channel Islands, will start debating a bill Wednesday that would eventually allow people to legally end their lives.

The bill, known as a requete, was introduced by Guernsey Chief Minister Gavin St Pier, who has championed the cause using the hashtag #mycaremychoice and who believes the question is one of basic human rights.

He wants to see legislation that would allow terminally ill people with less than six months to live to end their own lives with the help of a doctor.

of [sic] the end of life choice that they want for themselves," he " 'Human rights' on any rationale interpretation simply must include the right of the terminally ill individual to make an informed decisionof [sic]the end of life choice that they want for themselves," he wrote on Twitter.