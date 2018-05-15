Russia's bridge to Crimea: A metaphor for the Putin era

Moscow (CNN) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday will mark the opening of the Kerch Strait bridge, a construction project that has become a metaphor for his 18-year rule.

The 19-kilometer bridge, now the longest in Europe, links Russia's Krasnodar region with the Crimean peninsula, annexed by Russia from Ukraine in 2014. And its opening, in Russia's official narrative, marks the physical "reunification" of Crimea with the Russian mainland.

But it's also a symbol of Russia's international isolation. Russian special forces seized Crimea in a lightning operation in February 2014. The Kremlin at first denied that the troops -- masked men in camouflage without unit insignia -- were Russian military, but later acknowledged that the so-called "little green men" were indeed Russian units. The West responded swiftly with crippling economic sanctions.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen inspecting the road section of the road-and-rail bridge over the Kerch Strait in March.

Those sanctions remain in place, and have expanded in the wake of Russian meddling in the 2016 US presidential elections. But the completion of the bridge to Crimea became a major priority for Putin's government.

Once fully completed, the road and rail link will be able to handle 40,000 cars a day and to move 14 million passengers and 13 million tons of cargo per year, according to state news agency RIA Novosti.

