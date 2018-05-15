(CNN) Meghan Markle's father, Thomas Markle, says he has changed his mind and wants to walk his daughter down the aisle as she marries Prince Harry at Saturday's royal wedding, he told US celebrity news site TMZ on Tuesday.

"I hate the idea of missing one of the greatest moments in history and walking my daughter down the aisle," he said, according to TMZ.

Markle has been involved in controversy since it was revealed he allegedly staged a series of photos captured by an American paparazzo.

According to the TMZ report, Markle thinks that staging the photos was "stupid" but not a serious transgression.

The report also mentions that Markle is back in the hospital after reportedly being treated for a heart attack a week ago. He told TMZ that doctors are running a battery of tests on him and have told him his heart was "seriously damaged."

