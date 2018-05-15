Meghan Markle's half-sister says father had heart attack

(CNN) Meghan Markle's half-sister has said their father "suffered a heart attack" in an interview with a British television station a day after reports emerged that Thomas Markle may not attend the royal wedding on Saturday.

Samantha Markle -- who has reportedly not spoken to her sister for several years -- did not specify the timing of her father's heart attack, but told the Good Morning Britain program that her father was "quite depressed over the unbelievable series of events involving the media."

She reiterated in the interview that she was very concerned for his health, but said she did not want their father to miss out on the big day.

"I wanted to see him go. I didn't want him deprive of that. But clearly the propriety should be whether or not it is safe for him to do that," Markle added.

'He was living a very quiet and peaceful life... he was avoiding the media' Samantha Markle speaks about her father ahead of #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/By9i8Nhcpc — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) May 15, 2018

CNN understands that both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are very concerned about the pressure Thomas Markle is under and are keen for the media to give him space.