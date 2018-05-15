'Solo' takes flight after rocky liftoff for 'Star Wars' prequel

(CNN) As "Rogue One" demonstrated, there's a rich vein of material in "Star Wars" prequels, just waiting to be mined. "Solo: A Star Wars Story" will surely make off with plenty of that loot, even if the movie requires considerable time to take flight, recovering from a messy, flat opening half before rallying and picking up speed down the stretch.

Part of that might have to do with behind-the-scenes drama spilling onto the screen, after veteran director Ron Howard replaced "The Lego Movie" duo Phil Lord and Chris Miller well into the process. The movie's first half is excessively dark -- both in terms of its actual dreary look and the story, as the young Han (Alden Ehrenreich) escapes an impoverished upbringing on his native Corellia and takes off to pursue his dreams of becoming a pilot.

Harrison Ford left behind some sizable shoes, and Ehrenreich -- making a stratospheric leap after his breakthrough role in "Hail, Caesar!" -- initially struggles to fill them. But he gets better along with the movie, which features so many callbacks to earlier films that it's hard to imagine any "Star Wars" fan not feeling duty-bound to see it, even allowing for its shortcomings.

Those flourishes -- in a script from "Star Wars" scribe supreme Lawrence Kasdan and his son, Jonathan -- include, but aren't limited to, Han's first meetings with Chewbacca (7-footer Joonas Suotamo) and Lando Calrissian, who Donald Glover plays with a devilish gleam in his eye. Glover instantly enlivens the movie, managing to simultaneously pay homage to Billy Dee Williams' characterization while mildly spoofing it.

