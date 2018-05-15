(CNN) Freeform is putting the future of the "Pretty Little Liars" universe in the hands of some "perfectionists."

The network on Tuesday announced a 10-episode order for a spin-off of its uber-popular teen drama, called "Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists."

Original executive producer I. Marlene King is behind the new project, which will feature two faces familiar to fans of the show -- Sasha Pieterse and Janel Parrish, who will reprise their roles as Sasha and Mona.

The new series, about three overachieving college friends whose town is rocked by a murder, will star Sofia Carson (Disney's "Descendants"), Sydney Park ("The Walking Dead") as Caitlin, newcomer Eli Brown as Dylan.

Graeme Thomas King ("The Widow") as Jeremy, Kelly Rutherford ("Gossip Girl") as Claire, and Hayley Erin ("General Hospital") in an undisclosed role.

Read More