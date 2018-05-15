Story highlights Perrette's last episode aired recently

She doesn't name who allegedly assaulted her

(CNN) A series of tweets by Pauley Perrette have fans wondering about her life while working on "NCIS."

Perrette, who played forensic scientist Abby Sciuto, left the long-running CBS crime drama after 15 seasons on the series in an episode aired last week.

"I refused to go low, that's why I've never told publicly what happened. But there are tabloid articles out there that are telling total lies about me," Perrette wrote in a tweet on Sunday.

"If you believe them? Please leave me alone," she tweeted. "You clearly don't know me. (Sorry guys, had to be said)."

