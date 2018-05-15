(CNN) Rami Malek looks so much like Freddie Mercury in the first teaser trailer for biopic "Bohemian Rhapsody," it's very, very frightening.

Despite being plagued by some director drama , the first glimpse at the film based on the life of the famed Queen singer suggests the movie has the potential to be an award season champion. At the very least, Malek is likely to get some positive attention for the portrayal.

Described as a "foot-stomping celebration of Queen, their music and their extraordinary lead singer Freddie Mercury," "Bohemian Rhapsody" tells the story of the band's rise, turbulent moments and reunion.

Mercury died in 1991 of AIDS-related complications.

The film is scheduled to be released during in just prior to award season voting on November 2.

