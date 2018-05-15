Breaking News

CNN 10 - May 16, 2018

Updated 6:12 PM ET, Tue May 15, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

ten.0516_00041516
ten.0516_00041516

    JUST WATCHED

    CNN10 - 05/16/18

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

CNN10 - 05/16/18 10:00

Story highlights

  • This page includes the show Transcript

May 16, 2018

The history of unrest in Gaza is our first story this Wednesday. We're exploring how the region has been volatile for millennia. It's followed by an explanation of how Hollywood movies are booming in China. And we're examining how a shortage of truckers in the U.S. is affecting everything from the industry to the cost of shipping goods.
TRANSCRIPT
Click here to access the printable version of today's CNN 10 transcript.
CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.
Read More
Thank you for using CNN 10