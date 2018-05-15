It's a 10 just launched its new Blow Dry Collection

Story highlights It's a 10's Blow Dry Collection includes shampoo, conditioner and styling balm

If you haven't tried It's a 10 hair products, we're here to tell you why that needs to change.

It's a 10 is the do-it-all hair care line offering multipurpose products that actually work. For instance, the It's a 10 Leave-In Miracle Product ($22.42 for 10 oz.; amazon.com) is one of those two-in-one products that both nourishes hair and protects it from heat damage. On Amazon, over 3,000 people have rated this product an average 4.6 out of 5 stars. I've used the Leave-In Miracle product for years and it's honestly transformed how my hair handles heat. Additionally, it makes the detangling process much more easy and painless.

This spring, the brand announced the launch of its new Blow Dry Collection. Each product in the line is designed to "bring salon treatment technology" to your own bathroom so you can more easily achieve the perfect blowout at home.

1. The Miracle Styling Balm ($20.58; itsa10.com)

The Miracle Styling Balm is a lightweight cream that gets worked into your hair for noticeably better volume, flexibility and movement. Additionally, it won't leave your hair feeling crunchy.

How it works: It's a 10 combined panthenol and keratin for a genius formula that both volumizes and protects hair to prevent against split ends and breakage.

2. The Miracle Glossing Shampoo ($23.67; itsa10.com)

Now, for the important stuff: the stuff you cleanse with. This shampoo starts the entire Blow Dry Collection process by penetrating the hair shaft to restore moisture, protect from exterior damage and add shine.

How it works: The Miracle Glossing Shampoo combines Inca nut oil and acrylates copolymer to promote hair growth, balance, texture and touchable shine.

3. The Miracle Glossing Glaze Conditioner ($25.95; itsa10.com)

Finally, the Miracle Glossing Glaze Conditioner acts as a restorative hair glaze, offering a professional-grade conditioning treatment that was formerly only available in a salon.

How it works: This formula combines unique conditioning polymers, hydrolyzed quinoa and citronellol to bind and moisturize the hair to make detangling easier. Additionally, the hydrolyzed quinoa ingredient provides plant-based proteins to strengthen hair as it adds shine, without adding weight or buildup.

We tried all three products and found that they work well in tandem for a better at-home blowout. You'll notice added shine and softness to your hair. Not to mention, you'll save money when skipping regular salon blowouts. That means more money to spend on summer brunches and vacation -- music to our ears.