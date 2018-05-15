Surabaya bombing families studied religious texts together

Surabaya, Indonesia (CNN) The three families that carried out multiple bombings in the Indonesian city of Surabaya this week knew each other and had all studied together at a Quran study group, according to authorities.

It's the first time in the history of Indonesian terrorism that suicide bombers have involved children. The church bombings were swiftly followed by other attacks, including one on Monday that targeted a police station and was carried out in the company of the attackers' seven-year-old daughter. She survived after being flung from a motorbike, clear of the blast.

"They were not homeschooled," Mahfud Arifin said in response to a question from journalists about their education. "They were indoctrinated."

Indonesia Police Chief Tito Karnavian told reporters Monday that officers were working on the assumption that the attacks followed a directive from ISIS Central Command to avenge the imprisonment of the former leaders of JAD.

A damaged motorcycle is seen outside the Gereja Pantekosta Pusat Surabaya (Surabaya Centre Pentecostal Church) in Surabaya.

Vigils for the dead

Security remained tight around police buildings in Surabaya on Tuesday, while elsewhere in Indonesia's second largest city the family and friends mourned the deaths of the 12 people killed.

At the Adi Jasa Funeral Home, the mother of two young victims was wheeled in on a stretcher from an ambulance to view the bodies of her sons.

Photos of 12-year-old Vincensius Evan Hudojo and 8-year-old Nathanael Ethan Hudojo, who died in Sunday's attack outside Saint Mary Immaculate Catholic Church, displayed at a vigil at a funeral home in Surabaya.

Wenny Angelina lost her boys, Vincensius Evan Hudojo, 12, and Nathanael Ethan Hudojo, 8, in the blast at the Santa Maria Catholic Church. That attack was carried out by two teenagers, aged 16 and 18, the sons of Dita Oepriarto.

Angelina's brother, Jo Prajoko told CNN he had dropped his sister and nephews at the church for Sunday prayers, and was driving away when the bomb exploded.

"I looked back and saw a crack in the rear car window. I immediately got out of the car ... I then saw the children laying on the ground. I saw some bodies torn apart. I helped Evan and Nathan (and) carried Evan first to put in the car. A security guard helped carry Nathan to the car."

The Saint Mary Immaculate Catholic Church.

Also among the dead were seven minors -- as well as one 18-year-old son -- from the three families who carried out the attacks.

The bombings included an incident on Sunday night at an apartment in the Surabaya suburb of Sidoarjo, when a bomb prematurely exploded killing a mother and daughter. The father was shot by police as he held a detonator. The family is survived by a 12-year-old son, who took his younger sisters to hospital.

The three children are under the care of the police and are being treated with "special care," Mahfud Arifin said. He said that all the children who survived their parent's attacks will be given counseling to help them recover.

Indonesia's President Joko Widodo stands with officials at the scene of an attack outside the Central Pantekosta church in Surabaya.

New, barbarous low

The use of children in attacks in Indonesia is a "big development, unlike anything that's happened before in domestic terror," said Greg Barton, Chair in Global Islamic Politics at Deakin University in Australia.

ISIS, from which the recent attackers reportedly took their cues, has always understood -- more than previous terror groups -- the power of using provocative violence, Barton said.

Families had been attracted to ISIS' previous calls for foreign Muslims to join the group in Iraq and Syria, as it was sold as a "utopian project." They were then were radicalized "as a family unit," he said.

"We've seen IS (Islamic State) use its influence on kids -- its propaganda focuses on what they've called the 'cubs of the caliphate,'" he said.

"We've also seen children involved in executing political prisoners, and there's long been an appetite in Islamic State to use women and children."

Anti-terror division faces new challenges

The recent spate of bombings is the most deadly that Indonesia has experienced in over a decade, and an unwelcome return to the post-9/11 climate which saw a flood of domestic terror activity, largely orchestrated and inspired by the al-Qaeda affiliated group Jemaah Islamiyah (JI).

JI claimed responsibility for 11 attacks between 2000 and 2010, including the deadly 2002 Bali bombings that left more than 200 people dead and hundreds injured, many of them tourists.

The clampdown was largely credited to the creation of a special anti-terror division called Densus 88, or D88.

A bomb blast at Surabaya Pantekosta Center Church on May 13, 2018 in Surabaya, Indonesia.

"D88 quickly exceeded expectations," said Barton from Deakin University. "They (were) competent, created good counter intelligence through (questioning) and developed the capacity to detect splinter cells and apprehend militants."

However, while it was effective in cracking down on JI and its splinter cells, the return of Indonesian fighters and their families from ISIS-controlled areas of Iraq and Syria have presented a new challenge to the country's law enforcement and intelligence agencies.

"Once Islamic State emerged (in 2014) there was anxiety that this would create more movement in jihadi (circles)" and that Indonesians trained in ISIS territory would return home, Barton said.

While the families involved in the attacks over the last 48 hours were not known to have traveled to ISIS' so-called caliphate, the "returnee situation throws up potential other charismatic recruiters," Barton said.

Church bomber Oepriarto's "family is linked to another family," said Karnavian on Monday night, declining to name them as authorities were trying to track them down. "This family serves as their ideologue," meaning a key religious influence.

He said that the family's patriarch, who was the "main ideologue" and a key influence over the family implicated in Sunday's church bombing was apprehended in Turkey and deported back home.