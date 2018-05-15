Karnataka elections, Modi's ruling party set to win in crucial India state poll

New Delhi (CNN) India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) looked set to win an important election in the southern state of Karnataka, early results show, providing a boost to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity ahead of the general election next year.

Modi's BJP has won 72 seats and are leading in 32 seats in the elections to the 224-seat state assembly, according to the Indian election commission. The BJP will need at least 112 seats to form a state government.

The race was expected to be tight, with pollsters predicting that no party would gain a majority of seats in the legislative assembly, resulting in some form of coalition partnership.

Karnataka, home to the technology hub of Bengalaru, is an important pick-up for the BJP and Modi, who rose to power on a campaign to cut regulations and make India more business-friendly.

The projected win for the BJP will be seen as a disaster for the opposition Congress party, which was in power in the state before Tuesday's elections and has long considered southern India a stronghold.

