Indian politician Shashi Tharoor facing charges over wife's death

New Delhi (CNN) Police in Delhi have recommended criminal charges against one of India's most prominent opposition politicians, opening what could be the final chapter in a high-profile case that has transfixed the country for the past four years.

Shashi Tharoor, a former top UN diplomat and best-selling author turned MP for India's main opposition Congress Party, has been accused of abetting what the police say was his wife Sunanda Puskhar's suicide in 2014.

"We have done our investigation and submitted our results to the court," Deependra Pathak, official spokesperson for the Delhi police, told CNN. "The court will take cognizance, mull it over and frame the charges," he added. A local court is due to consider the case on May 24.

Pushkar, 51, was found dead in her room in a luxury Delhi hotel in 2014, triggering frenzied media coverage and speculation about the cause of her death, initially labeled "unnatural" and "sudden" by doctors.

Now, after investigating the case for four years, police authorities in Delhi have filed a charge sheet with a local court, saying her death was a suicide — and recommending charges against Tharoor covering the abetment of a suicide that carries a possible prison term of up to 10 years, according to deputy police commissioner Romil Baniya.

