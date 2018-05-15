Sichuan Airlines co-pilot sucked halfway out of cockpit window

(CNN) A Sichuan Airlines co-pilot was sucked halfway out of an aircraft's cockpit when its windshield shattered during a flight, Chinese state media has reported.

Captain Liu Chuanjian and his crew were praised for making an emergency landing after the incident, which occurred at 30,000 feet on an Airbus A319 flight from the Southern city of Chongqing to Lhasa, the capital of Tibet.

"The situation was very critical. The windshield was blown off at a 10,000-meter-high altitude. The aircraft was in a state of low pressure and a temperature was minus 30 to minus 40 degree celsius," Jiang Wenxue, a Civil Aviation Administration (CAA) official, was quoted as saying by state news agency Xinhua.

The co-pilot almost got sucked out of the cockpit but kept calm, according to Chinese state television station CCTV.

"There was no sign before the windshield burst. Just a huge noise," Captain Liu was reported as saying by state news agency China News Service.

