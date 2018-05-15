(CNN) Here's what you might have missed Tuesday on CNN:



-- Meghan Markle's father, Thomas Markle, tells TMZ he changed his mind and wants to walk his daughter down the aisle at her royal wedding to Prince Harry on Saturday.

-- The gulf between Washington and the rest of the world widened Tuesday as a majority of UN countries expressed their distress and anger about violence along the Israeli-Gaza border.

-- Writer Tom Wolfe has passed away. The innovative journalist and author wrote best-selling masterpieces such as "Bonfire of the Vanities" and "The Right Stuff."