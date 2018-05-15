(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Tuesday on CNN:
-- Meghan Markle's father, Thomas Markle, tells TMZ he changed his mind and wants to walk his daughter down the aisle at her royal wedding to Prince Harry on Saturday.
-- The first lady's office won't offer further details about Melania Trump's kidney surgery and asks for privacy.
-- The gulf between Washington and the rest of the world widened Tuesday as a majority of UN countries expressed their distress and anger about violence along the Israeli-Gaza border.
-- Writer Tom Wolfe has passed away. The innovative journalist and author wrote best-selling masterpieces such as "Bonfire of the Vanities" and "The Right Stuff."
-- A Qatari investor referenced in a series of tweets from Michael Avenatti this week confirmed that he did attend meetings at Trump Tower in December 2016.
-- His dad was killed in the line of duty and he didn't want to go to school alone. Seventy cops joined him.
-- North Korea warned the United States about the fate of the Trump-Kim summit and suspended talks with South Korea over its joint military drills with the United States.
-- US clothing brand Gap Inc. apologized for a map of China on one of its T-shirts that didn't include Taiwan.
-- Most political songs don't go No. 1. Childish Gambino achieved the rare feat with 'This is America'.