Prominent Indian politician accused of role in wife's death

(CNN) Shashi Tharoor, one of India's most prominent opposition politicians, pledged Monday that he will "vigorously" contest allegations that he had any role in his wife's death in 2014.

His statement came amid reports that police in the Indian capital had filed what's known as a charge sheet against him, accusing him of abetting what they say was his wife's suicide. CNN has not confirmed those reports.

Tharoor, a former top United Nations diplomat and best-selling author-turned-politician in India's opposition Congress Party, hit back at the reports of the charge sheet on Twitter.

"No one who knew Sunanda believes she would ever have committed suicide, let alone abetment on my part. If this is conclusion arrived at after 4+ yrs of investigation, ... it does not speak well of the methods or motivations of the Delhi Police," he tweeted

The Congress Party backed Tharoor, issuing a statement via its official Twitter handle denouncing what it labeled a "politically motivated charge sheet against him."

In the years since Pushkar's death, Tharoor has been dogged by frenzied speculation in the Indian media about the causes of her death, with the local press closely following every development in a long-running police investigation to determine Puskhar's passing.

One of India's best known public figures, Tharoor has been questioned as part of the police probe and has always strongly denied that he had any role in her death.