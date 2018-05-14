(CNN) [Breaking news update, 4:18 p.m.]

When asked to respond to a TMZ report that Meghan Markle's father will no longer attend her May 19 wedding to Prince Harry, Kensington Palace issued the following statement:

"This is a deeply personal moment for Ms. Markle in the days before her wedding," a Kensington Palace spokesman said Monday. "She and Prince Harry ask again for understanding and respect to be extended to Mr. Markle in this difficult situation."

[Previous story, published at 3:55 p.m.]

Images of Meghan Markle's dad at an internet cafe checking out a website featuring his soon-to-be royal daughter -- which sparked an "awww" moment on social media last week -- were allegedly staged, her half-sister told a British network Monday.