Volcanoes. Geysers. Earthquakes. Mother Earth sure seems angry right now

(CNN) Like they say, when it rains, it pours ... and erupts and flows and shakes and swelters and blows and generally wreaks havoc around the country.

It's not like we're looking at the end of times, but you have to admit there's a lot of wild and scary Mother Nature stuff happening across the US right now. The devastating lava flows in Hawaii are probably the scariest, but geysers, earthquakes and heavy rains are rattling the Earth from California to Florida.

And we're just entering tornado and hurricane season.

Is it anything to be alarmed about? Not necessarily, but all these crazy natural happenings coming at the same time make a fascinating coincidence.

Volcanic lava in Hawaii