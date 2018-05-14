Prom under investigation after live tiger performance

(CNN) Seniors at Miami's Christopher Columbus High School had expected a fun night at their "Welcome to the Jungle" themed prom.

The lasting memory of Friday's prom will instead be one of controversy, after a live tiger was brought in to perform at the dance.

The school posted videos of the tiger's appearance at prom on its Instagram account, which have since been deleted. As the footage went viral online, people on social media criticized what they called the tiger's apparent mistreatment.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is now investigating whether laws were broken.

One video obtained by CNN showed a tiger pacing frantically in a cage on the dance floor as loud sounds from speakers boom.

