Suspected Golden State Killer appears in court

(CNN) Joseph James DeAngelo, the suspected Golden State Killer, appeared in court Monday for murder charges he faces from the deaths of a Sacramento-area couple in 1978.

A Sacramento judge issued a continuance of the hearing until May 29 regarding unsealing search warrants in DeAngelo's arrest. No cameras were allowed in court.

The judge had been expected to hear arguments regarding motions from news outlets that have petitioned for the release of the search warrant affidavit, which is sealed.

The suspect faces charges in the 1978 killings of Katie and Brian Maggiore.

Police believe the Maggiores -- who were walking their dog at the time -- were killed after they spotted him near a home in Rancho Cordova, California, outside Sacramento. The complaint alleges that DeAngelo shot the couple using an "unknown caliber firearm."