Cincinnati police never left their car when they searched for a teen trapped in a van

(CNN) Cincinnati police officers searching for a teenager trapped in a van last month drove around for 14 minutes in the parking lot where the van was parked but never got out of their patrol car, police said Monday.

The officers explained that they thought they could cover more ground by remaining in the vehicle and looking out both sides, according to Cincinnati police Chief Eliot K. Isaac.

That revelation was part of an internal investigation released Monday in the death of Kyle Plush, who called police when he became trapped in the third-row folding seat of his van on April 10 in the parking lot at his school.

Police dispatched to the scene did not locate him, and his body was not found until almost six hours later. A preliminary autopsy ruled that he had died of asphyxia due to chest compression.

The failure to find Kyle has led to sharp questioning of what went wrong and how emergency and 911 protocols could be changed.

