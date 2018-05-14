Florida could see lots of rain as system in Gulf of Mexico moves northward

(CNN) No, it isn't hurricane season yet. But the National Hurricane Center is watching an area of showers and thunderstorm in the Gulf of Mexico which has a 30% chance of developing into a named storm in the next 48 hours.

The "chances of formation over the next 48 hours are low," the National Weather Service in Miami tweeted on Sunday.

The National Hurricane Center has issued a Tropical Weather Outlook for an area of showers and thunderstorms stretching from western Cuba over to the southeast Gulf of Mexico. Chances of formation over the next 48 hours are low. pic.twitter.com/U1qjz52eL6 — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) May 13, 2018

Chances of formation means it would gather strength and become more organized into a storm with tropical characteristics. Once the storm hits a threshold it would be classified as a tropical depression, tropical storm and then the hurricane categories.

"This system could acquire some subtropical or tropical characteristics while it moves slowly northward across the eastern Gulf of Mexico during the next few days," according to the National Hurricane Center's special tropical weather outlook.

Regardless if the storm intensifies and is named, it will produce heavy rains with possible flooding for Florida in the coming days. Parts of Florida could see lots of rainfall, but it may be some relief as a portion of the state is in severe drought.

Read More