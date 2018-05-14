5 things for May 14: China, Jerusalem, Iraq, Indonesia

(CNN) Have you seen the new "Avengers" movie yet? Well, it seems like everyone else has: It's now the fifth-biggest global film in history . Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door . (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here .)

Jerusalem embassy

The Trump administration is set to move the US embassy in Israel to Jerusalem today , formally breaking from decades of established American policy and international practice in a move that US officials say will create greater regional stability. It was also a campaign promise of Trump's, one that he began to fulfill in December when he formally recognized the city as the capital of Israel.

Critics say the decision to recognize Jerusalem as the Israeli capital could threaten to further destabilize a region already struggling with conflict. And they argue it marks the end of the US's role as an "honest broker" in Israeli-Palestinian negotiations.

Iraq election

Results of Iraq's parliamentary election should be announced today , but after an early look at the vote count, it appears current Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi may be losing to two other influential Shia leaders. This was Iraq's first election since the defeat of ISIS, and security remained tight across the country. Prior to the election, Iraqis had voiced their unhappiness with the political status quo and many said they didn't intend to vote because most of the leading candidates were familiar faces who'd promised change in the past but had failed to deliver.

Indonesia suicide attacks

Another family is believed to have carried out an attack at a police station Monday morning. Indonesia has long struggled with domestic terrorist groups, and has been plagued in recent years with suicide bombings.

Waffle House hero

NUMBER OF THE DAY

28

The number of people killed by carbon monoxide poisoning related to keyless ignition cars since 2006, according to a New York Times report . People sometimes think they have shut off such vehicles, but they are actually still running, posing a serious danger.

