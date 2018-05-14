Breaking News

Old data reveal 'plumes' on ocean world that could host life

By Ashley Strickland, CNN

Updated 4:39 PM ET, Mon May 14, 2018

Jupiter's moon Europa, which has a subsurface ocean beneath an icy crust, has also been found to have plumes that eject water vapor and icy material.
Jupiter's moon Europa, which has a subsurface ocean beneath an icy crust, has also been found to have plumes that eject water vapor and icy material.
Two meteorites, called Monahans and Zag, are the first discovered to contain the ingredients for life: liquid water, amino acids, hydrocarbons and other organic matter. The organic matter was found in purple and blue salt and potassium crystals that were part of the meteorites.
NASA's Cassini mission has evidence of an ocean inside Saturn's largest moon, Titan, which might be as salty as the Earth's Dead Sea.
NASA is exploring the ocean worlds in our solar system as part of the search for life outside of Earth.
Life as we know it is carbon-based and requires liquid water. About 70% of the Earth's surface is covered with water, making life possible.
The Eagle lunar module of Apollo 11 ascends from the surface of Earth's moon in 1969. The presence of water on the moon has been confirmed by scientists.
NASA is exploring the ocean worlds in our solar system as part of the search for life outside of Earth.
Life as we know it is carbon-based and requires liquid water. About 70% of the Earth&#39;s surface is covered with water, making life possible.
Life as we know it is carbon-based and requires liquid water. About 70% of the Earth's surface is covered with water, making life possible.
Dwarf planet Ceres, composed of rock and ice, is the largest object in the asteroid belt.
The Eagle lunar module of Apollo 11 ascends from the surface of Earth's moon in 1969. The presence of water on the moon has been confirmed by scientists.
The trailing hemisphere (the side that faces away from its direction of motion) of Jupiter's moon Europa was captured by the Galileo spacecraft. The left image shows Europa in approximately true color and the right image shows Europa in enhanced color to bring out details. NASA data suggest that Europa has a subsurface ocean.
Voyager 1 captured this image of Jupiter's moon Callisto. Scientists have detected ice and carbon dioxide on its surface.
Gravity measurements by NASA's Cassini spacecraft and Deep Space Network indicate that Saturn's moon Enceladus, which has jets of water vapor and ice gushing from its south pole, also harbors a large interior ocean beneath an ice shell, as this illustration depicts.
Mimas, the smallest and closest of Saturn's eight main moons, is heavily cratered and has a low density that suggests it is mostly composed of water ice. The moon's main 88-mile-long crater makes it resemble "Death Star" from "Star Wars Episode IV."
Neptune's largest moon, Triton, is so cold that its surface is composed mainly of nitrogen ice.
An artist's concept shows Pluto and its moons. Pluto's moon Charon has cracks that suggest it once had underground water.
Dwarf planet Ceres, composed of rock and ice, is the largest object in the asteroid belt. &lt;br /&gt;
Dwarf planet Ceres, composed of rock and ice, is the largest object in the asteroid belt.
In this artist&#39;s concept, the moon Ganymede, right, orbits the giant planet Jupiter. NASA&#39;s Hubble Space Telescope observed auroras on the moon generated by Ganymede&#39;s magnetic fields. A saline ocean under the moon&#39;s icy crust best explains shifting in the auroral belts measured by Hubble.
In this artist's concept, the moon Ganymede, right, orbits the giant planet Jupiter. NASA's Hubble Space Telescope observed auroras on the moon generated by Ganymede's magnetic fields. A saline ocean under the moon's icy crust best explains shifting in the auroral belts measured by Hubble.
The trailing hemisphere (the side that faces away from its direction of motion) of Jupiter&#39;s moon Europa was captured by the Galileo spacecraft. The left image shows Europa in approximately true color and the right image shows Europa in enhanced color to bring out details. NASA data suggest that Europa has a subsurface ocean.
The trailing hemisphere (the side that faces away from its direction of motion) of Jupiter's moon Europa was captured by the Galileo spacecraft. The left image shows Europa in approximately true color and the right image shows Europa in enhanced color to bring out details. NASA data suggest that Europa has a subsurface ocean.
Voyager 1 captured this image of Jupiter&#39;s moon Callisto. Scientists have detected ice and carbon dioxide on its surface.
Voyager 1 captured this image of Jupiter's moon Callisto. Scientists have detected ice and carbon dioxide on its surface.
Gravity measurements by NASA&#39;s Cassini spacecraft and Deep Space Network indicate that Saturn&#39;s moon Enceladus, which has jets of water vapor and ice gushing from its south pole, also harbors a large interior ocean beneath an ice shell, as this illustration depicts.
Gravity measurements by NASA's Cassini spacecraft and Deep Space Network indicate that Saturn's moon Enceladus, which has jets of water vapor and ice gushing from its south pole, also harbors a large interior ocean beneath an ice shell, as this illustration depicts.
Mimas, the smallest and closest of Saturn&#39;s eight main moons, is heavily cratered and has a low density that suggests it is mostly &lt;a href=&quot;http://saturn.jpl.nasa.gov/science/moons/mimas/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;composed of water ice&lt;/a&gt;. The moon&#39;s main 88-mile-long crater makes it resemble &quot;Death Star&quot; from &quot;Star Wars Episode IV.&quot; &lt;br /&gt;
Mimas, the smallest and closest of Saturn's eight main moons, is heavily cratered and has a low density that suggests it is mostly composed of water ice. The moon's main 88-mile-long crater makes it resemble "Death Star" from "Star Wars Episode IV."
Neptune&#39;s largest moon, Triton, is so cold that its surface is composed mainly of nitrogen ice. &lt;br /&gt;
Neptune's largest moon, Triton, is so cold that its surface is composed mainly of nitrogen ice.
An artist&#39;s concept shows Pluto and its moons. Pluto&#39;s moon Charon has cracks that suggest it once had underground water.
An artist's concept shows Pluto and its moons. Pluto's moon Charon has cracks that suggest it once had underground water.
Story highlights

  • Data from NASA's Galileo mission in 1997 shows evidence of plumes on Jupiter's moon Europa
  • The plumes shoot through Europa's icy crust, and material could be sampled by a new NASA mission

(CNN)Although Jupiter's icy moon Europa was discovered by Galileo Galilei in 1610, astronomers are still uncovering the secrets beneath its frozen crust. And it's fitting that the latest surprise has been found hidden in 21-year-old data from NASA's Galileo mission to Jupiter in 1997.

Europa has been a high priority for scientists because, as an ice-covered moon with a subsurface salty liquid ocean, it has been identified as one of the ideal spots for hosting life in our solar system.
A new study detailing findings of plumes on Europa was published Monday in the journal Nature Astronomy, in conjunction with a NASA news conference at its headquarters in Washington.
    The question of whether plumes of water vapor and icy materials erupt on Europa has circulated for decades.
    During its closest flyby of Europa in 1997, less than 93 miles above the surface, the Galileo craft collected signatures of changes in Europa's magnetic field that the scientists didn't understand, said Margaret Kivelson, study author and professor emerita of space physics at the University of California, Los Angeles.
    Kivelson was the principal investigator for Galileo's magnetometer and helped make the discovery of the subsurface ocean on Europa.
    Kivelson and Xianzhe Jia, associate professor in the department of climate and space sciences and engineering at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, decided to take a second look at those signatures.

    Untangling a mystery

    According to a study released last year, the Hubble Space Telescope showed a water plume erupting on the warmest part of the surface of Europa, whose ocean contains twice as much water as Earth's seas. This was the second time a plume has been observed in this exact spot, which had researchers excited that it could prove to be a feature on the surface. Observations of plumes were made by Hubble in 2012 and 2016.
    But the sensitivity of telescopic data is limited, and more was needed to be sure that these were really plumes, the researchers said.
    Jia was inspired by the Hubble detections to look back at the Galileo flyby data. The 1997 flyby was close to the site of the repeat detection by Hubble.
    The Galileo data were unique because the magnetometer was trying to detect changes in Europa's magnetic field as the probe approached the moon, like a boat going through water and creating waves. But the data didn't match that signature for this flyby. Something was wrong: There was a three-minute "bend" where there shouldn't be.
    "The data were there, but we needed sophisticated modeling to make sense of the observation," Jia said. "One of the locations mentioned rang a bell. Galileo actually did a flyby of that location, and it was the closest one we ever had. We realized we had to go back. We needed to see whether there was anything in the data that could tell us whether or not there was a plume."
    They also looked at the Hubble observations for dimensions of the plumes and Galileo's Plasma Wave Spectrometer data, which measured signatures of plasma waves that are caused by charged particles in the gases around Europa's atmosphere.
    With 3-D modeling to tie all these factors together, the data signature lined up perfectly to suggest that during the 1997 flyby, Galileo flew through a plume, Kivelson said. This fortuitous happenstance is the best evidence of plumes to date, the study said.
    "It's amazing how hard it is to anticipate something that just hasn't happened before," Kivelson said. "It had been discussed as a possibility, but it was certainly not something we thought was highly probable, especially 20 years after acquiring the data."

    How could Europa host life?

    The necessary ingredients for life as we know it include liquid water, energy sources and chemicals such as carbon, hydrogen, oxygen, nitrogen, sulfur and phosphorus.
    But we've also learned that life finds a way in the harshest of Earth's environments, like vents in the deepest parts of the ocean floor. There, microbes don't receive energy from sunlight but use methanogenesis, a process that reduces carbon dioxide with hydrogen, to form methane.
    Europa and Saturn's moon Enceladus are showcasing some of these key ingredients for life in their oceans, which is why researchers believe they are the best chance for finding life beyond Earth in our own solar system.
    Research suggesting the possibility of an ocean on Europa was published as early as 1977, after the Voyager mission saw long lines and dark spots, as opposed to a cratered surface similar to other moons. Then the Galileo mission reached Europa in 1996, and Kivelson's detections revealed that there was an ocean on another planet.
    NASA plans to further explore ocean worlds in our solar system through the Europa Clipper mission, the first to explore an alien ocean. The Europa Clipper, named for the innovative, streamlined ships of the 1800s, will launch in the 2020s and arrive at Europa after a few years.

    'Sniffing' the moon

    Elizabeth Turtle, a research scientist at Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory, said that with these new data, it may be possible to tweak the trajectory for Europa Clipper to include this new spot of interest where Hubble and Galileo have evidence of plumes.
    This literal "hotspot" where the plumes happen shows the warmest temperatures on the planet that is otherwise minus 279 degrees Fahrenheit. That's because heat from the interior of the moon is being forced upward in the plumes.
    "This is significant, because the rest of the planet isn't easy to predict or understand, and it's happening in the warmest spot," said Britney Schmidt, second author on the 2017 Europa study. Schmidt, an assistant professor at the Georgia Institute of Technology's School of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences, is also one of the architects of the project that became the Europa Clipper mission.
    Schmidt will be an investigator for the ice-penetrating radar instrument that will be housed on the Europa Clipper. It will act like an X-ray, peering through the unknown thickness of Europa's icy crust the same way scientists use earthquakes to assess the interior of the Earth.
    Whereas Galileo didn't know that it was flying through a plume and was incapable of collecting material from the plume, Europa Clipper will be able to gather material from plumes if it can fly through them. This would allow scientists a first look at the material inside Europa's ocean that's spewing through the icy crust and revealing whether Europa's ocean is habitable and supports life.
    Europa Clipper's instruments will be capable of "sniffing" the atmosphere of Europa, with more than 40 planned flybys. The flybys will be less than 228 miles above the surface, which is in the observed range of the plumes, which can reach 124 to 228 miles above the surface.
    "If plumes exist and we can directly sample what's coming from the interior of Europa, then we can more easily get at whether Europa has the ingredients for life," said Robert Pappalardo, Europa Clipper project scientist. "That's what the mission is after. That's the big picture."