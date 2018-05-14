Jerusalem (CNN) One of Israel's most famous soccer clubs has renamed itself Beitar 'Trump' Jerusalem in honor of US President Donald Trump's decision to relocate the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

In an announcement made on Facebook Sunday, a day before the official opening of the new embassy, Beitar Jerusalem said it wanted to pay tribute to Trump's "courageous move."

70 שנה המתינה ירושלים להכרה בינלאומית, עד שהנשיא דונלד טראמפ החליט לעשות מעשה והכיר בה כבירת הנצח של עם ישראל.

בית"ר ירושלים, מהמותגים הירושלמים הבולטים ביותר, החליט לגמול לנשיא על אהבתו, ומעתה תיקרא קבוצת המנורה "בית"ר 'טראמפ' ירושלים".

לפרטים המלאים: https://t.co/F03lrPfsmO pic.twitter.com/pngl3dPUwi — Beitar Jerusalem FC (@fcbeitar) May 13, 2018

In a statement published on Facebook Sunday, the club said, "For 70 years has Jerusalem been awaiting international recognition until President Donald Trump, in a courageous move, recognized Jerusalem as the eternal capital of Israel. President Trump has shown courage and true love of the Israeli people and their capital.

"The football club Beitar Jerusalem, one of the most prominent symbols of the city, are happy to honor the President for his love and support with a gesture of our own."

Beitar, a six-time Israeli league champion, is no stranger to controversy.

