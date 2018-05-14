White House blames Hamas for dozens of deaths in Gaza protests

(CNN) The White House believes Hamas is "solely" responsible for the deaths of more than 50 people who were killed during clashes with Israeli security forces Monday on the Gaza border.

"We're aware of the reports of continued violence in Gaza today," White House deputy press secretary Raj Shah said. "Responsibility with these tragic deaths rests solely with Hamas."

Shah said Hamas was "provoking" a response from Israeli forces and added, "Israel has a right to defend itself."

"We believe that Hamas is responsible for these tragic deaths," Shah said in the daily news briefing, pointing to "their rather cynical exploitation of the situation."

Asked whether Israel should show more restraint, Shah again repeated Hamas should "bear responsibility for the entire situation right now."