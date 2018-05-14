Turkey recalls envoys to US, Israel over embassy move

Washington (CNN) Turkey is recalling its ambassadors to the US and Israel in an official protest of the Trump administration's decision to move the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Turkey's state-run Anadolu Agency, citing Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag, said the envoys were being called back, the report was confirmed by the Turkish embassy in Washington.

Asked how long the recall would last, a spokesperson for the Turkish Embassy said "we don't know at this stage" adding that the US ambassador was recalled for "consultations."

In recent days, Turkey's Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been harshly critical of the US decision to move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. The holy city has long been considered such a fraught and thorny issue that international negotiators had agreed to leave the question of Jerusalem to final status negotiations.

Erdogan said Monday that the United States' decision to move its embassy to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv shows that the US prefers "to become part of the problem rather than the solution."

