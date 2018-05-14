McConnell pays tribute to John McCain following Arizona visit

Washington (CNN) Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell traveled to Arizona over the weekend to visit Republican Sen. John McCain, according to a statement from McConnell's office.

"I didn't want to miss the opportunity to tell him how much his friendship meant to me. So that's why I was out there this weekend," the Kentucky Republican said in the statement on Monday.

McCain has been back in his home state recovering from treatment for brain cancer since late last year. Despite his absence from Capitol Hill, he has remained vocal in politics: Just last week he issued a statement on the nomination and testimony of Gina Haspel for head of the CIA.

McConnell's statement said his trip took him to Sedona, where he and the McCains reflected on their years of friendship.

"We had some laughs and even reminisced about the battles; sometimes we were on the same side, and sometimes we weren't. But one thing about our colleague, John McCain—you'd rather be on his side than not," McConnell said.

