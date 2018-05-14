(CNN) New York congressional candidate Liuba Grechen Shirley has called her successful bid to use campaign funds for child care a "game changer" in politics.

"This will allow more women to run for office," she told CNN's Kate Bolduan.

Grechen Shirley, a Democrat, became the first woman to get federal approval to use campaign funds for child care after she petitioned the Federal Electoral Commission last month

"Running for office is a 24/7 job. It's all-consuming and there is no salary," she said. "So it's very difficult for people who are not independently wealthy to take a year off from your life and forgo a salary and run for office 24/7 and also pick up the additional cost of child care that's necessary."

"Our babysitter is just as integral to our team as my campaign manager," she added.

