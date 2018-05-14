Kellyanne Conway: White House leakers 'using the media to shiv each other'

(CNN) White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said Monday she expects personnel changes as a result of leaks within the White House staff.

In an interview with Fox News, Conway said she had "several discussions" with President Donald Trump Monday about White House leaks. Asked if she expects personnel changes as a result, Conway said, "I do, actually. Yes I do."

Conway said she wouldn't talk about the process the White House follows to find out who leaked what.

"There are all kinds of leaks," she continued. "Some leaks exist to hurt colleagues, some leaks exist because they disagree with the policies that are being put forth. But none of them are helpful and I will tell you something else that's going on in this White House, but not as badly as it was in the beginning, it's not so much leaking as using the media to shiv each other."

Last week, anonymous staffers told reporters about a crass remark press aide Kelly Sadler made about Sen. John McCain in a West Wing meeting. When press secretary Sarah Sanders berated staffers for leaking about it, her remarks were promptly leaked, too.

