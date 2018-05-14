Kushner calls for unity at Jerusalem embassy dedication

Washington (CNN) White House senior adviser Jared Kushner called for unity Monday at the opening of the United States' new embassy in Jerusalem, according to excerpts of his speech released by the White House.

"We believe, it is possible for both sides to gain more than they give -- so that all people can live in peace -- safe from danger, free from fear, and able to pursue their dreams.

"Jerusalem must remain a city that brings people of all faiths together," Kushner said.

at least 41 people were killed during clashes earlier in the day along the border fence between Israel and Gaza, the most fatalities suffered in a single day since the latest round of demonstrations began more than six weeks ago. The senior adviser's speech comes afterat least 41 people were killed during clashes earlier in the day along the border fence between Israel and Gaza, the most fatalities suffered in a single day since the latest round of demonstrations began more than six weeks ago.

Kushner also praised to praise President Donald Trump's efforts to move the US embassy to Jerusalem.

