Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid has surgery for pancreatic cancer

(CNN) Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, a Nevada Democrat, underwent surgery for pancreatic cancer Monday, according to a statement from Reid's family.

"Today, Former Democratic Leader Harry Reid underwent surgery at Johns Hopkins Cancer Center to remove a tumor from his pancreas," the family's statement said. "His doctors caught the problem early during a routine screening and his surgeons are confident that the surgery was a success and that the prognosis for his recovery is good. He will undergo chemotherapy as the next step in his treatment. He is now out of surgery, in good spirits and resting with his family. He is grateful to his highly skilled team of doctors and to all who have sent and continue to send their love and support."

The news of Reid's cancer was first reported by a reporter at local station KLAS, a CNN affiliate.

Reid, who was first elected to the Senate in 1986, retired at the end of his term in early 2017, when he was Senate minority leader.

Members of both parties publicly showed their support for Reid. Arizona Republican Sen. John McCain, at home in Arizona where he himself is battling brain cancer, weighed in to send his prayers and best wishes to his former Senate colleague from across the aisle.

Read More